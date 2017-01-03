The incredible adventures of Nate Powell

The incredible adventures of Nate Powell

Thursday Jan 5

If you've followed the quality and depth of graphic novels over the past 20 years, you'll know how odd it is to say that Little Rock native Nate Powell is the first cartoonist ever to win the National Book Award. That's no knock against Powell, by the way.

