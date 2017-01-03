The incredible adventures of Nate Powell
If you've followed the quality and depth of graphic novels over the past 20 years, you'll know how odd it is to say that Little Rock native Nate Powell is the first cartoonist ever to win the National Book Award. That's no knock against Powell, by the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Fri
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Thu
|bigfoot
|2
|Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|jmullins78
|4
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec 10
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
|Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $...
|Oct '16
|guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC