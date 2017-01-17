The GIF under the tree
This will be a short modern history of the General Improvement Fund. That's an element of the state government budget that has amounted to an outrage in recent years and now is criminally corrupt in at least one instance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|3 hr
|Dream on
|2
|Because you are the one reading this
|3 hr
|Look at you reading
|1
|Democrats are Corrupt
|9 hr
|Guest
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC