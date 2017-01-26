Tax-cut measure advances
The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday advanced legislation that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to cut individual income tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income below $21,000. With no debate, the committee recommended Senate approval of House Bill 1159 by House Republican leader Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith.
