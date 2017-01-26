Tax-cut measure advances

Tax-cut measure advances

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday advanced legislation that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to cut individual income tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income below $21,000. With no debate, the committee recommended Senate approval of House Bill 1159 by House Republican leader Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cops at hooters 4 hr Why the cover up 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,781
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec '16 Paylur 2
News $150 fine levied on legislator Nov '16 Longhaul 1
News Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $... Oct '16 guest 10
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC