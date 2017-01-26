Students asked to submit posters for contest
Arkansas - A poster contest invites the youth across Arkansas to submit posters on keeping the Natural State beautiful. According to a release from the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission , students in kindergarten through fifth grade can submit their posters in the annual Great American Cleanup in Arkansas youth poster contest.
