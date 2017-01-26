State's first adult high school set to start in summer
With approval from the state Board of Education and city of Little Rock, Goodwill is renovating space in a 58,700-square-foot, multiuse warehouse off Interstate 30 to make room for the new school. The facility is at 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|church of satan
|Fri
|Kennie23
|4
|Cops at hooters
|Fri
|old lawyer
|2
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC