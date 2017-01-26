River Trail 15K slated for Saturday in NLR
The River Trail 15K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in North Little Rock's Burns Park Soccer Complex. The 9.3-mile footrace is the second race in the 2017 Arkansas Road Runners Club of America Grand Prix.
