Police beat
Police arrested a North Little Rock man Wednesday morning after he approached officers at a fast-food restaurant and started berating them, authorities said. According to a report, 52-year-old Terry Gatewood walked up to North Little Rock police officers at a McDonald's at 4008 McCain Blvd. shortly after 7 a.m. and started cursing at them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|23 hr
|Needinfo
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
|Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $...
|Oct '16
|guest
|10
|Teen arrested after alleged pot-smoking tot vid...
|Sep '16
|Spotted Girl
|30
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC