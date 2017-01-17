Parks agency seeks takeover of NLR facility
A run-down, city-owned building on North Little Rock's downtown riverfront is to become a hospitality house managed by the city's Parks and Recreation Department and made available for rentals, according to a proposal under City Council consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|Sat
|See you reading
|24
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Sat
|Longhaul
|2
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|Jan 20
|You read every word
|11
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC