Panel to discuss central Arkansas transit's evolution
A panel discussion and town hall meeting on evolving transportation issues in central Arkansas will be held Tuesday at the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock. The region is in the midst of remaking the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and recently saw a push for a dedicated funding source for mass transit while the Little Rock port received a $6.2 million federal grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|Sat
|See you reading
|24
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
|Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $...
|Oct '16
|guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC