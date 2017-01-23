Panel to discuss central Arkansas tra...

Panel to discuss central Arkansas transit's evolution

A panel discussion and town hall meeting on evolving transportation issues in central Arkansas will be held Tuesday at the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock. The region is in the midst of remaking the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and recently saw a push for a dedicated funding source for mass transit while the Little Rock port received a $6.2 million federal grant.

