Panel advances bill to allow Arkansas private, home-schooled pupils to take public school courses

A panel of state lawmakers backed a bill Thursday allowing school districts to admit private school or home-schooled students who want to enroll in a course at a local public school. HB 1208, introduced by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle and co-sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, would allow local districts to create policies permitting non-public school students to take classes at their campuses.

