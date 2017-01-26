Panel advances bill to allow Arkansas private, home-schooled pupils to take public school courses
A panel of state lawmakers backed a bill Thursday allowing school districts to admit private school or home-schooled students who want to enroll in a course at a local public school. HB 1208, introduced by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle and co-sponsored by Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, would allow local districts to create policies permitting non-public school students to take classes at their campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|church of satan
|Fri
|Kennie23
|4
|Cops at hooters
|Fri
|old lawyer
|2
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC