Other days

The trial of Huey Wilson, charged with first degree murder for the alleged killing of Bolden Wilson, his nephew, March 18, began in Circuit Court today. The jury was not completed until 4 p.m. In his opening statement Prosecuting Attorney G. Otis Bogle said that he expects to prove that the murder was one of cold blood and that he would ask for infliction of the death penalty.

