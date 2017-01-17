Opening of vets home delayed

Opening of vets home delayed

Arkansas' new veterans home in North Little Rock has postponed its opening date again because some areas of the facility still don't comply with regulation standards. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the home may not open for several more weeks after the state Department of Veterans Affairs took ownership of the home last month and found it failed to meet the requirements to start accepting veterans.

