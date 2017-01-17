Opening of vets home delayed
Arkansas' new veterans home in North Little Rock has postponed its opening date again because some areas of the facility still don't comply with regulation standards. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the home may not open for several more weeks after the state Department of Veterans Affairs took ownership of the home last month and found it failed to meet the requirements to start accepting veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|26 min
|Oh she is reading
|10
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|3 hr
|Slanteds unhappiness
|10
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 17
|Guest
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC