North Little Rock man shot in laundromat fight
A North Little Rock man was shot in the leg Thursday night during an argument at a laundromat, authorities said. Officer Justin Cross of the North Little Rock Police Department was working when he heard six to seven gunshots near the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue around 11:45 p.m., he wrote in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Fri
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Thu
|bigfoot
|2
|Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14)
|Thu
|jmullins78
|4
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec 10
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
|Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $...
|Oct '16
|guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC