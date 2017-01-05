North Little Rock man sentenced to 60 years

A North Little Rock man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for robbing the Mobil on the Run gas station on Skyline Drive in Conway. John Rockins, 53, was arrested March 17 after public tips led Conway police to identify him as the suspect in the March 7 robbery of the Mobil on the Run gas station, located at 875 Skyline Drive.

