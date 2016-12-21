North Little Rock firm's package kios...

North Little Rock firm's package kiosk offers secure central hub for deliveries, pickups

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Early in a yearlong test run for Anytime Valet, a first-time user opened the delivery kiosk looking for a package and also found spider webs. It was then that Anytime Depot CEO Tony Cassady realized the package-delivery hubs not only needed to be weatherproof, but also, as he describes it, "critter-proof."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr benj 20,760
Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13) Dec 26 Kathy 12
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Dec 24 Pam 1
News Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ... Dec 23 Dolly 9
Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14) Dec 23 Nlr 2
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 23 cheetos 2
black is beautiful Dec 23 kyman 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC