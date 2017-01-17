No extra contract year for NLR school...

No extra contract year for NLR school chief

1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

The North Little Rock School Board on Thursday did not extend Superintendent Kelly Rodgers' contract, leaving him two more years as its chief executive. After a nearly 45-minute executive session, board member Taniesha Richardson-Wiley moved to extend Rodgers' contract for an extra year, to give him a three-year contract at the North Little Rock School District.

