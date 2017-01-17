No extra contract year for NLR school chief
The North Little Rock School Board on Thursday did not extend Superintendent Kelly Rodgers' contract, leaving him two more years as its chief executive. After a nearly 45-minute executive session, board member Taniesha Richardson-Wiley moved to extend Rodgers' contract for an extra year, to give him a three-year contract at the North Little Rock School District.
