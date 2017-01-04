NLR Restaurant Month: Lift forks, sna...

NLR Restaurant Month: Lift forks, snap shots now

16 hrs ago

January is North Little Rock Restaurant Month , when you can save some bread at all kinds of eateries and win gift cards from restaurants and free tickets to sporting events. For a chance to win prizes, post photos of your food and fellow diners to social media sites Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #EatNLR - sponsors will be monitoring! You can also win free Little Rock Trojans basketball tickets by presenting your receipt from ANY North Little Restaurant to the Visitors Information Center in Burns Park or the NLR Chamber of Commerce .

