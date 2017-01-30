NLR Housing moves to repair 457 units...

NLR Housing moves to repair 457 units by '19

The North Little Rock Housing Authority took an early step toward an extreme, $46 million renovation to address urgent needs in three of its public housing towers. On Monday, the housing authority's board of commissioners moved to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the reconstruction of Willow House, Campus Towers and Heritage House.

