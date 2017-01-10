New central Arkansas bridge to open soon
LITTLE ROCK, AR - Work on the Broadway Bridge connecting Little Rock and North Little Rock is finally coming to a close. According to Little Rock TV station KATV , city officials said the bridge will open to traffic sometime in March.
