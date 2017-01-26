New Broadway Bridge closer to completion
According to North Little Rock city officials, work on the new Broadway Bridge will soon be coming to an end. Officials say the bridge is set to open to traffic in March; however, construction will continue until sometime in May. CLARKSVILLE, Ark.
