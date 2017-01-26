New Broadway Bridge closer to completion

New Broadway Bridge closer to completion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

According to North Little Rock city officials, work on the new Broadway Bridge will soon be coming to an end. Officials say the bridge is set to open to traffic in March; however, construction will continue until sometime in May. CLARKSVILLE, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr melvin perez 20,784
church of satan Fri Kennie23 4
Cops at hooters Fri old lawyer 2
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec '16 Paylur 2
News $150 fine levied on legislator Nov '16 Longhaul 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,190 • Total comments across all topics: 278,354,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC