Man facing murder trial arrested on drug, weapon charges

Sunday Jan 8

The suspect in a 2015 fatal shooting in North Little Rock who was free on bond pending the start of his first-degree murder trial has been arrested on marijuana and weapons charges. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that 20-year-old Danny Ray Dednam of North Little Rock is being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail.

