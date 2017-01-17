LR-area schools slashing expenses
Three of Pulaski County's public school districts are in the midst of finding ways to cut millions of dollars in expenses in the coming 2017-18 school year to offset the scheduled end of $65.8 million a year in special state desegregation money. On Thursday, Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore will forward to Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key for approval recommendations to close three campuses and re-purpose another as part of a package of cuts totaling $11.8 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|Sat
|See you reading
|24
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Sat
|Longhaul
|2
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|Jan 20
|You read every word
|11
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC