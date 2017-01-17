LR-area schools slashing expenses

Three of Pulaski County's public school districts are in the midst of finding ways to cut millions of dollars in expenses in the coming 2017-18 school year to offset the scheduled end of $65.8 million a year in special state desegregation money. On Thursday, Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore will forward to Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key for approval recommendations to close three campuses and re-purpose another as part of a package of cuts totaling $11.8 million.

