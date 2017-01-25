Lottery Scholarship Has Evolved Since...

Lottery Scholarship Has Evolved Since Halter's First Proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Bill Halter, a Stanford University graduate and Rhodes scholar, had politics and college costs on his mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr melvin perez 20,781
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 21 Longhaul 2
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec '16 Paylur 2
News $150 fine levied on legislator Nov '16 Longhaul 1
News Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $... Oct '16 guest 10
News Teen arrested after alleged pot-smoking tot vid... Sep '16 Spotted Girl 30
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC