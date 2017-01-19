Little Rock man gets 35 years in fatal shooting during ambush-robbery
A 23-year-old Little Rock man accepted a 35-year prison sentence Tuesday for fatally shooting a man during an ambush-robbery more than a year ago. Brandon Montel Nevels pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, and aggravated robbery for the December 2015 slaying of Feron Whitley in southwest Little Rock.
