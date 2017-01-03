Light snow in forecast, primarily south of I-40
Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department employee Derrick Burrus works Wednesday shoveling salt mixture into a storage barn in south Little Rock after receiving a new load of the anti-icing material earlier in the day. Most of Arkansas has a chance of seeing light snow tonight and Friday as a cold front pushes through, but forecasters don't expect much accumulation.
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|jmullins78
|4
|Because you read every word
|6 hr
|I seeee you
|3
|Review: LSC Promos
|Tue
|jjamison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec 10
|Paylur
|2
