Light snow in forecast, primarily sou...

Light snow in forecast, primarily south of I-40

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department employee Derrick Burrus works Wednesday shoveling salt mixture into a storage barn in south Little Rock after receiving a new load of the anti-icing material earlier in the day. Most of Arkansas has a chance of seeing light snow tonight and Friday as a cold front pushes through, but forecasters don't expect much accumulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14) 1 hr jmullins78 4
Because you read every word 6 hr I seeee you 3
Review: LSC Promos Tue jjamison 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec 10 Paylur 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC