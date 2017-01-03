In shooting of woman 7 times, man arr...

In shooting of woman 7 times, man arrested

North Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man they say shot a woman seven times last month after she got nervous while having sex with him and went to get her clothes, according to court records. Washington is accused of shooting a 26-year-old woman inside a hotel room Dec. 2 after he paid to have sex with her, according to an affidavit.

