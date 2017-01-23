In Sherwood, sewer rate rise gets approval
The Sherwood City Council unanimously approved a 15 percent sewer rate increase Monday night to offset the utility's higher expenses for wastewater treatment. The increase raises monthly sewer charges by about $2 on customers' bills across the board, city officials said.
