In sexual assault on girl in North Little Rock, man held
North Little Rock police Wednesday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last month, according to a police report. Akeem Sadon Murphy, 28, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 21
|Longhaul
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
|Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $...
|Oct '16
|guest
|10
|Teen arrested after alleged pot-smoking tot vid...
|Sep '16
|Spotted Girl
|30
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC