I repeat, more coffee for downtown: Blue Sail
Blue Sail Coffee Roasters of Conway will open a coffee shop in the Little Rock Technology Park in mid-March, owner Kyle Tabor said Thursday. The park's first building, at 417 Main St., is to open Feb. 24, but Tabor said he was reluctant to open before construction, on the first floor of building, is complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benzos Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Sat
|Winner Is Olando
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|Sat
|See you reading
|24
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Sat
|Longhaul
|2
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|Jan 20
|You read every word
|11
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC