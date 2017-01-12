House panelists support a delay of 'p...

House panelists support a delay of 'pot' measure

A House committee recommended bills Wednesday that would delay implementation of the state's newly approved medical-marijuana constitutional amendment and would keep records related to the drug confidential but not subject to a federal privacy law. The action came a day after a member of the Medical Marijuana Commission said he expected a legislative limitation on dispensaries' ability to grow the plants.

