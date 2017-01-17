Governor: Right to split King, Lee day

Deborah Washington and Jacquelyn Block, members of St. Paul Grand Lodge's Daughters of Ruth chapter, wave from their float Monday in Little Rock during a march and parade honoring civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/galleries. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he will have to "wait and see" if state lawmakers take up his effort to separate the dual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Robert E. Lee Day, though he's "confident it's the right thing to do."

