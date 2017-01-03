Flute player debuts 26th album at show

Flute player debuts 26th album at show

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

On his new album, American Indian flute player John Two-Hawks tells the story of how he found his "hidden medicine." The Eureka Springs resident says it is something we all have; he describes it as what a person discovers about himself when "courage meets fear."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Because you read every word 1 hr Read it and weep 2
Review: LSC Promos Tue jjamison 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski... Jan 1 Finally 2
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec 10 Paylur 2
News $150 fine levied on legislator Nov '16 Longhaul 1
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,491 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,030

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC