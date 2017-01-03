Flute player debuts 26th album at show
On his new album, American Indian flute player John Two-Hawks tells the story of how he found his "hidden medicine." The Eureka Springs resident says it is something we all have; he describes it as what a person discovers about himself when "courage meets fear."
