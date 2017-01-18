Faulkner County Museum Board approves...

Faulkner County Museum Board approves mold remediation bid

Mold remediation on the Faulkner County Museum should begin soon after the museum board approved a bid during its meeting Tuesday. All present board members approved a bid of $42,921.70 from Metro Disaster Specialists of North Little Rock.

