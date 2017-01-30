Facility for vets opens to residents

Facility for vets opens to residents

After several setbacks, North Little Rock's new state-run nursing home for veterans will accept its first resident today, an Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman said Monday. The opening of the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock is the culmination of almost three years of planning and development.

