Dr. Christopher Pope named primary ph...

Dr. Christopher Pope named primary physician at CARTI in Conway

Christopher H. Pope, M.D., has been named primary physician at CARTI Radiation Oncology in Conway, according to Jan Burford, CARTI president and chief executive officer. "Although Dr. Pope might be considered 'new' in the Conway medical community, he is hardly new to CARTI," said Burford.

