Despite rains, 3 counties bone dry
Although rains have soaked much of the state this month, three western Arkansas counties are considered to be in "extreme drought" and farmers are nervous that dry conditions will hinder spring planting. More rain is forecast for southeastern Arkansas today and Sunday as upper-level cold air from the Plains clashes with warm, moist air over southeast Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.
