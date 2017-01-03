City council reviews possible raises for elected officials
JONESBORO, AR - A special-called finance meeting took place Tuesday night giving Jonesboro City Council members a look at a potential salary increase for elected officials. The information reviewed at the meeting included the salaries of mayors, city attorneys, city clerks, and city council members from different cities in Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Because you read every single word
|30 min
|bread man
|10
|Review: LSC Promos
|Tue
|jjamison
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Who was Todd Bostian? (Jul '09)
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|10
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Jan 1
|Finally
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec 10
|Paylur
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC