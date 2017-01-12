City attorney clears police gift

City attorney clears police gift

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Online

Paid trips to Dallas Cowboys games that were provided to North Little Rock police officers as a benefit approved by the City Council 'are not ethically prohibited' under state law, city Attorney Jason Carter said in a formal response to a complaint filed with the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats are Corrupt 30 min Guest 1
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 12 Needinfo 1
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec 17 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec '16 Paylur 2
News $150 fine levied on legislator Nov '16 Longhaul 1
News Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $... Oct '16 guest 10
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC