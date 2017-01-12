City attorney clears police gift
Paid trips to Dallas Cowboys games that were provided to North Little Rock police officers as a benefit approved by the City Council 'are not ethically prohibited' under state law, city Attorney Jason Carter said in a formal response to a complaint filed with the Arkansas Ethics Commission.
