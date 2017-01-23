Census of central Arkansas homeless set for tomorrow
Central Arkansas Team for the Homeless will conduct a "point in time" count tomorrow to estimate the homeless population in Pulaski, Saline, Prairie, and Lonoke Counties. Data from the count will be used to coordinate local homeless services and provided to federal agencies to help determine the extent of homelessness nationally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
