Capitol eyes on Rx-'pot' setup
Lawmakers will watch the actions of the newly created state Medical Marijuana Commission over the next several weeks to see whether further changes are needed to the voter-approved constitutional amendment on the drug. If lawmakers believe that significant changes are needed, expect to see bills filed toward the end of the Legislature's current regular session, said Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Douglas House, R-North Little Rock, in separate interviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats are Corrupt
|5 hr
|Guest
|1
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 12
|Needinfo
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
|Arkansas poultry magnate backs Trump PAC with $...
|Oct '16
|guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC