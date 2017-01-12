Capitol eyes on Rx-'pot' setup

Lawmakers will watch the actions of the newly created state Medical Marijuana Commission over the next several weeks to see whether further changes are needed to the voter-approved constitutional amendment on the drug. If lawmakers believe that significant changes are needed, expect to see bills filed toward the end of the Legislature's current regular session, said Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Douglas House, R-North Little Rock, in separate interviews.

