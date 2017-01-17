Broadway Bridge work to close road
Work on the new Broadway Bridge over the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock and its approaches will require a section of Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock to be closed Saturday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
