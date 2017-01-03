Arrest made in fatal December shootin...

Arrest made in fatal December shooting in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police say a 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the December shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Sgt. Brian Dedrick says the suspect was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 22 shooting death of Tyrone Barnett.

