Arrest made in fatal December shooting in North Little Rock
North Little Rock police say a 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the December shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Sgt. Brian Dedrick says the suspect was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 22 shooting death of Tyrone Barnett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So easy to make you mad
|4 hr
|Read and weep
|5
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|20 hr
|Longhaul
|1
|Review: LSC Promos
|Thu
|bigfoot
|2
|Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14)
|Thu
|jmullins78
|4
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec 17
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec 10
|Paylur
|2
|$150 fine levied on legislator
|Nov '16
|Longhaul
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC