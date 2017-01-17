3rd candidate runs to lead Democrats

3rd candidate runs to lead Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Joining candidates from the Delta and central Arkansas, nonprofit executive Denise Garner of Fayetteville issued a news release Wednesday announcing that she will seek to succeed party Chairman Vincent Insalaco. In a phone interview, Garner said she would lead the party to focus on her two biggest priorities: health care and education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Because you know what you do and you read every... 4 min Look at you reading 9
Because you know what you do and you read every... 5 min Look at you reading 9
Mesical malpractice attorney Jan 17 Dream on 2
Democrats are Corrupt Jan 17 Guest 1
News Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus Jan 10 Powerwraith 2
News Arctic air headed for Arkansas Dec '16 Deplorableknuckle... 2
News A changed Helena to lead schools Dec '16 Paylur 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC