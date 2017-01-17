3rd candidate runs to lead Democrats
Joining candidates from the Delta and central Arkansas, nonprofit executive Denise Garner of Fayetteville issued a news release Wednesday announcing that she will seek to succeed party Chairman Vincent Insalaco. In a phone interview, Garner said she would lead the party to focus on her two biggest priorities: health care and education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|4 min
|Look at you reading
|9
|Because you know what you do and you read every...
|5 min
|Look at you reading
|9
|Mesical malpractice attorney
|Jan 17
|Dream on
|2
|Democrats are Corrupt
|Jan 17
|Guest
|1
|Man arrested after car hit boy trying to board bus
|Jan 10
|Powerwraith
|2
|Arctic air headed for Arkansas
|Dec '16
|Deplorableknuckle...
|2
|A changed Helena to lead schools
|Dec '16
|Paylur
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC