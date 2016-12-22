Yesterdays
Hon. James B. Reed, formerly prosecuting attorney of this district, has moved his office from the courthouse to the rooms formerly occupied by Professor E. R. Robinson, over the Gates Mercantile Company's store, where he will be glad to see his many friends. The city council adopted an ordinance closing an alley connecting Davis and Center streets at its meeting last night.
