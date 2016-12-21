Wreck claims local life

One man is dead and two were injured in a late-evening accident last week on U.S. 60, two miles east of Seymour, which led to minor traffic delays in the westbound lane of the four-lane federal highway. Trooper Tim Mosley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 9:08 p.m. accident last Monday, Dec. 5, involved two vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Star Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Webster County Citizen.