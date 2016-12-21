Woman honks horn, says someone pulled gun on her
LITTLE ROCK, AR - A woman driving in North Little Rock this week said she honked at another driver to avoid an accident and nearly got shot for it. According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the woman said she was driving on I-40 in North Little Rock when the incident happened.
