Unsafe transport leads to death: Farmworkers 'disposable'?

In this July 15, 2016 photo, Wenceslao Rangel Gutierrez places a miniature horse statue on a photograph of his late son, Jose, next to his son's hat inside the newly built bedroom at their home in El Sabino, Mexico. The room and bed were paid for using money his son sent home from the U.S. while part of a guest worker program, and was meant as a surprise for him.

