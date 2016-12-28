To grow 'pot,' it's $15,000 to ask
Arkansans hoping to grow medical marijuana will have to pay a $15,000 application fee and a licensing fee yet to be determined, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission decided Tuesday. Unsuccessful applicants will receive half the fee -- $7,500 -- back.
