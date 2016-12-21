Teen's robbery case goes to youth court

A judge on Monday moved to juvenile court the case of a 15-year-old charged as an adult in the July armed robbery of another teen. North Little Rock police arrested Ladetrick Harris of North Little Rock on July 25 after a classmate told police that Harris threw a rock at him and kicked him while six other boys robbed him in the 3000 block of Pike Avenue, according to an arrest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.