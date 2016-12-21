Teen's robbery case goes to youth court
A judge on Monday moved to juvenile court the case of a 15-year-old charged as an adult in the July armed robbery of another teen. North Little Rock police arrested Ladetrick Harris of North Little Rock on July 25 after a classmate told police that Harris threw a rock at him and kicked him while six other boys robbed him in the 3000 block of Pike Avenue, according to an arrest report.
