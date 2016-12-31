Stop scapegoating
The approved expansion of two Little Rock-area charter schools led many to express fears that charter schools skim off the easiest-to-educate students and leave "those other kids" for traditional schools. Specifically, concerns were raised that charters would decrease the white population of Little Rock School District and increase the district's percentage of poor students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Obama could have WON
|20,758
|Review: Chef Shuttle.com (Dec '13)
|Dec 26
|Kathy
|12
|Best Phychaitrist in North Little Rock /Pulaski...
|Dec 24
|Pam
|1
|Road Rage! Three year-old shot in Little Rock, ...
|Dec 23
|Dolly
|9
|Girl at Cotham's in Scott (Jul '14)
|Dec 23
|Nlr
|2
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec 23
|cheetos
|2
|black is beautiful
|Dec 23
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC